Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $203.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

