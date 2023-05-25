Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.26 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

