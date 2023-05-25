Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

