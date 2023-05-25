Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.