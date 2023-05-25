DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

