Franklin Resources Inc. Has $175.02 Million Holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,113,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,382 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $175,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

