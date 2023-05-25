Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 103,416 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $175,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,796.40%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

