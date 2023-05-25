Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $180,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,541. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

