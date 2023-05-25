Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $138,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

