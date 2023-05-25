Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,246,837 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,246,837 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $140,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,154,000 after buying an additional 438,097 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

