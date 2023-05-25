Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $180,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

