Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,920,053 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920,053 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $182,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.