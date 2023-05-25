Franklin Resources Inc. Has $183.42 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,142 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.10% of ACI Worldwide worth $183,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after buying an additional 549,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 284,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after buying an additional 530,954 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 158,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

