Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of PPL worth $184,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL Price Performance

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.