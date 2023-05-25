First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.17% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $128,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,826,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

