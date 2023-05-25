Franklin Resources Inc. Has $131.20 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,256 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $131,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

