Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,790,087 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of TELUS worth $128,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

