Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Consolidated Edison worth $145,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ED opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.