Franklin Resources Inc. Has $142.64 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.01% of PTC worth $142,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 592,190 shares of company stock worth $75,240,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

