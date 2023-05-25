Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $133,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

