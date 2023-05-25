Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,633,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,944 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $135,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEPPZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

AEPPZ opened at $48.94 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.