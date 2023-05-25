Franklin Resources Inc. Has $142.23 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.17% of NetScout Systems worth $142,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 273,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,126,000 after acquiring an additional 240,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

