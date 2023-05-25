Aviva PLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

