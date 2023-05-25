Aviva PLC Purchases 16,900 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $28,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,019,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 173,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

