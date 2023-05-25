Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

