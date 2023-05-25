Aviva PLC Buys 44,656 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock worth $24,385,996 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

