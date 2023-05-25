Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $202.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

