Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Nuvei Stock Down 3.0 %

NVEI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

