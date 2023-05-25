Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

