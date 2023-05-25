Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,708 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,013,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

