Aviva PLC Has $25.83 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,620 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $25,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

