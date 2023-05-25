Aviva PLC Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

KNX opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.