Aviva PLC Sells 7,777 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 875.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.