Aviva PLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,313.32 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,473.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,475.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,874,061. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.