Aviva PLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Shares of GWW opened at $656.58 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $670.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

