Aviva PLC Buys 64,399 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

