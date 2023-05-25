Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Ulta Beauty worth $168,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $481.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.08 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

