Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Banco Bradesco worth $151,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

