Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,143 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $152,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,058,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

