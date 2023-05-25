Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $156,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PG&E by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $62,266,000.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $152.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

