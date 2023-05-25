Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $396.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.