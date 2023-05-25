Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 30,669 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.21% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 334,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

