Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

