Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

