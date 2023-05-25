PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,900 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

