Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,830 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.97 and a 200-day moving average of $294.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.