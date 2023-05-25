PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,193 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

