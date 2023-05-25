Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,436 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

