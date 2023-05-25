Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 32,226 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

