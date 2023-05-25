Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,847 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.